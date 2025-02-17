Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -2.88 %. The stock closed at 6009.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5836.45 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at 6049.95 and closed slightly lower at 6009.65. The stock reached a high of 6049.95 and a low of 5766.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 154802.64 crore, Divis Lab's stock remains robust, although it is down from its 52-week high of 6448.75, while the 52-week low stands at 3350.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4756 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15993.85Support 15710.35
Resistance 26163.65Support 25596.65
Resistance 36277.35Support 35426.85
17 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5925.0, 1.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4030.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold6655
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell5566
17 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 299 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 485 k

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 294 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹6009.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6049.95 & 5766.45 yesterday to end at 5836.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

