Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹6049.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹6009.65. The stock reached a high of ₹6049.95 and a low of ₹5766.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹154802.64 crore, Divis Lab's stock remains robust, although it is down from its 52-week high of ₹6448.75, while the 52-week low stands at ₹3350.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4756 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5993.85
|Support 1
|5710.35
|Resistance 2
|6163.65
|Support 2
|5596.65
|Resistance 3
|6277.35
|Support 3
|5426.85
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5925.0, 1.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 294 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6049.95 & ₹5766.45 yesterday to end at ₹5836.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.