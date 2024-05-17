Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : Divis Lab closed today at 3906.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's 3930.7

51 min read . 08:06 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : Divis Lab stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 3930.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3906.65 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened and closed at 3893.2 with a high of 3944.55 and a low of 3832. The market capitalization was 103,985.37 crore. The 52-week high was 4104 and the 52-week low was 3050.15. The BSE volume for Divis Laboratories was 10,458 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab has a 7.24% MF holding & 14.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.21% in december to 7.24% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.85% in december to 14.68% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:37 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.89%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 14.29%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 11.86% in the current fiscal year and 14.51% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:03 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab has shown an EPS growth of 9.82% and a revenue growth of 12.92% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 74927.70 cr, which is -3.54% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 7.93% and a profit growth of 46.57% for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:38 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 17.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
17 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Today, Divis Laboratories' stock price dropped by 0.61% to reach 3906.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are declining, whereas Zydus Lifesciences, another peer, is showing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1530.0-6.25-0.411638.7922.55367098.25
Cipla1399.35-20.7-1.461519.0897.7112982.82
Divis Laboratories3906.65-24.05-0.614104.03050.15103709.28
Zydus Lifesciences1051.943.24.281033.15482.55106473.75
Dr Reddys Laboratories5802.0-38.45-0.666505.54383.496619.82
17 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Divis Laboratories reached a high of 3955.3 and a low of 3898 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 04:37 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.48%; Futures open interest increased by 1.45%

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for Divis Lab indicates a possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed today at ₹3906.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹3930.7

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price closed the day at 3906.65 - a 0.61% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3941.97 , 3977.28 , 3999.27. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3884.67 , 3862.68 , 3827.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -27.24% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The volume of trades for Divis Labs until 3 PM is 27.24% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 3906.65, showing a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3911.55, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3930.7

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at 3911.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3851.18 and 3963.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3851.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3963.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3856.94
10 Days3900.00
20 Days3846.30
50 Days3667.41
100 Days3713.41
300 Days3688.46
17 May 2024, 02:45 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -29.15% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Lab until 2 PM is 29.15% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 3910.8, a decrease of 0.51%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Laboratories reached a peak of 3941.0 and a low of 3915.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13932.48Support 13906.93
Resistance 23949.52Support 23898.42
Resistance 33958.03Support 33881.38
17 May 2024, 02:17 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 18.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
17 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3930.85, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3930.7

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at 3930.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3851.18 and 3963.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3851.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3963.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -24.71% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Lab until 1 PM is down by 24.71% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 3930, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3955.48 and 3923.73 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 3923.73 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3955.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13943.13Support 13934.63
Resistance 23946.27Support 23929.27
Resistance 33951.63Support 33926.13
17 May 2024, 01:17 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 1.01%

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Divis Lab indicates a potential positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories stock's low price for the day was 3914.15 while the high price reached was 3955.30.

17 May 2024, 12:55 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -37.52% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Lab until 12 AM is 37.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 3932.4, down by 0.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3947.02 and 3912.67 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3912.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3947.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13955.48Support 13923.73
Resistance 23971.27Support 23907.77
Resistance 33987.23Support 33891.98
17 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3856.94
10 Days3900.00
20 Days3846.30
50 Days3667.41
100 Days3713.41
300 Days3688.46
17 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹3941.75, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3930.7

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 3941.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3851.18 and 3963.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3851.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3963.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -56.06% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Labs by 11 AM is down by 56.06% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 3938.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.19%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3949.32 and 3918.62 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 3918.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3949.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13947.02Support 13912.67
Resistance 23964.93Support 23896.23
Resistance 33981.37Support 33878.32
17 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3922.15, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3930.7

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at 3922.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3851.18 and 3963.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3851.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3963.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Today, Divis Lab's stock price increased by 0.21% to reach 3938.85, outperforming its peers. While Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, and Dr. Reddys Laboratories stocks are declining, Zydus Lifesciences is experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.33%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1533.8-2.45-0.161638.7922.55368010.0
Cipla1406.85-13.2-0.931519.0897.7113588.36
Divis Laboratories3938.858.150.214104.03050.15104564.09
Zydus Lifesciences1034.0525.352.511033.15482.55104666.97
Dr Reddys Laboratories5812.9-27.55-0.476505.54383.496801.34
17 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 18.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
17 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.12% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Lab until 10 AM is down by 54.12% compared to yesterday, with the price at 3939.1, a decrease of 0.21%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab touched a high of 3946.55 & a low of 3915.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13949.32Support 13918.62
Resistance 23963.28Support 23901.88
Resistance 33980.02Support 33887.92
17 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Today, Divis Laboratories' stock price rose by 0.27% to reach 3941.45, while its counterparts showed mixed performance. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories experienced a decline, whereas Zydus Lifesciences saw an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, decreased by -0.17% and -0.03%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1531.95-4.3-0.281638.7922.55367566.12
Cipla1408.25-11.8-0.831519.0897.7113701.4
Divis Laboratories3941.4510.750.274104.03050.15104633.11
Zydus Lifesciences1028.219.51.931033.15482.55104074.83
Dr Reddys Laboratories5809.95-30.5-0.526505.54383.496752.21
17 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Divis Lab indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹3930.1, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹3930.7

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 3930.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3851.18 and 3963.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3851.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3963.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The share price of Divis Lab has decreased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 3921.65. Over the past year, Divis Lab shares have seen a price increase of 20.29% to 3921.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.73%
3 Months3.67%
6 Months10.79%
YTD0.7%
1 Year20.29%
17 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13963.73Support 13851.18
Resistance 24010.42Support 23785.32
Resistance 34076.28Support 33738.63
17 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 17.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
17 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 373 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 486 k

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 362 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

17 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹3893.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3944.55 & 3832 yesterday to end at 3893.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.