LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 5836.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5908.15 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at 5856.40 and closed slightly lower at 5836.45, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 5929.15 and a low of 5764.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 156704.37 crore, the stock remains significantly above its 52-week low of 3350.05, though it is below the 52-week high of 6448.75. BSE volume was reported at 2584 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:19:52 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab's share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 5930.00. Over the past year, the price of Divis Lab shares has surged by 58.85%, reaching 5930.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.25%
3 Months4.54%
6 Months26.85%
YTD-2.87%
1 Year58.85%
18 Feb 2025, 08:49:16 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15970.02Support 15805.42
Resistance 26031.88Support 25702.68
Resistance 36134.62Support 35640.82
18 Feb 2025, 08:33:48 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5925.0, 0.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4030.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold6655
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell5566
18 Feb 2025, 08:20:13 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 210 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 473 k

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 207 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:03:56 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5836.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5929.15 & 5764.55 yesterday to end at 5908.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

