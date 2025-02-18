Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹5856.40 and closed slightly lower at ₹5836.45, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹5929.15 and a low of ₹5764.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹156704.37 crore, the stock remains significantly above its 52-week low of ₹3350.05, though it is below the 52-week high of ₹6448.75. BSE volume was reported at 2584 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab's share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹5930.00. Over the past year, the price of Divis Lab shares has surged by 58.85%, reaching ₹5930.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|3 Months
|4.54%
|6 Months
|26.85%
|YTD
|-2.87%
|1 Year
|58.85%
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5970.02
|Support 1
|5805.42
|Resistance 2
|6031.88
|Support 2
|5702.68
|Resistance 3
|6134.62
|Support 3
|5640.82
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5925.0, 0.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 210 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 473 k
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 207 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5836.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5929.15 & ₹5764.55 yesterday to end at ₹5908.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend