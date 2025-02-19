Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹5932.20 and closed at ₹5919.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹5965 and a low of ₹5797.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹154,676.65 crore, Divis Lab's performance shows a significant range when compared to its 52-week high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05. The BSE volume recorded was 2106 shares.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 283 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5965 & ₹5797.05 yesterday to end at ₹5831.70. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.