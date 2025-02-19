Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 5919.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5831.70 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at 5932.20 and closed at 5919.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 5965 and a low of 5797.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 154,676.65 crore, Divis Lab's performance shows a significant range when compared to its 52-week high of 6448.75 and a low of 3350.05. The BSE volume recorded was 2106 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 285 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 461 k

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 283 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5919.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5965 & 5797.05 yesterday to end at 5831.70. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

