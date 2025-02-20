Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹5824.85 and closed at ₹5835.60, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹5952.90 and a low of ₹5741.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹157244.12 crore, the company continues to show resilience despite fluctuations. The 52-week range highlights significant volatility, with a high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05. Trading volume was 2510 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6010.23
|Support 1
|5798.93
|Resistance 2
|6087.22
|Support 2
|5664.62
|Resistance 3
|6221.53
|Support 3
|5587.63
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5962.0, 0.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 337 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5952.90 & ₹5741.60 yesterday to end at ₹5928.50. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend