LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Gains Ground Today

6 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 3911.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3918.75 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3900, reached a high of 3938.4 and a low of 3860.05 before closing at 3911.9. The market capitalization was 104030.5 crore with a 52-week high of 4104 and a 52-week low of 3050.15. The BSE volume was 3481 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:43:50 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.16%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price coupled with decreased open interest in Divis Lab indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock either reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:37:38 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3918.75, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3911.9

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at 3918.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3884.67 and 3941.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3884.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3941.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:24:59 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The share price of Divis Lab has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 3918.75. Over the past year, Divis Lab's shares have surged by 24.01% to 3918.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.09%
3 Months2.75%
6 Months8.61%
YTD0.18%
1 Year24.01%
20 May 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13941.97Support 13884.67
Resistance 23977.28Support 23862.68
Resistance 33999.27Support 33827.37
20 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 373 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 486 k

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 362 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

20 May 2024, 08:02:10 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹3911.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3938.4 & 3860.05 yesterday to end at 3911.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
