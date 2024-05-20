Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Gains Ground Today

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3900, reached a high of ₹3938.4 and a low of ₹3860.05 before closing at ₹3911.9. The market capitalization was ₹104030.5 crore with a 52-week high of ₹4104 and a 52-week low of ₹3050.15. The BSE volume was 3481 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price coupled with decreased open interest in Divis Lab indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock either reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at ₹3918.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3884.67 and ₹3941.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3884.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3941.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The share price of Divis Lab has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹3918.75. Over the past year, Divis Lab's shares have surged by 24.01% to ₹3918.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.09%
|3 Months
|2.75%
|6 Months
|8.61%
|YTD
|0.18%
|1 Year
|24.01%
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3941.97
|Support 1
|3884.67
|Resistance 2
|3977.28
|Support 2
|3862.68
|Resistance 3
|3999.27
|Support 3
|3827.37
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 362 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3938.4 & ₹3860.05 yesterday to end at ₹3911.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
