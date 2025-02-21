Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹5927.70 and closed slightly higher at ₹5928.50. The stock reached a high of ₹5986.30 and dipped to a low of ₹5892.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹158,537.14 crore, Divis Lab's performance reflects its stability, despite a significant 52-week high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05. The BSE volume recorded was 2632 shares.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6011.45
|Support 1
|5917.9
|Resistance 2
|6045.65
|Support 2
|5858.55
|Resistance 3
|6105.0
|Support 3
|5824.35
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5962.0, 0.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 292 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5986.30 & ₹5892.75 yesterday to end at ₹5977.25. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.