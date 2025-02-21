Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 5928.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5977.25 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at 5927.70 and closed slightly higher at 5928.50. The stock reached a high of 5986.30 and dipped to a low of 5892.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 158,537.14 crore, Divis Lab's performance reflects its stability, despite a significant 52-week high of 6448.75 and a low of 3350.05. The BSE volume recorded was 2632 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16011.45Support 15917.9
Resistance 26045.65Support 25858.55
Resistance 36105.0Support 35824.35
21 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5962.0, 0.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4030.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 7400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5444
    Hold6655
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell5566
21 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 294 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 450 k

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 292 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5928.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5986.30 & 5892.75 yesterday to end at 5977.25. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

