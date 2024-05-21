Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock sees gains on the market

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3900 and closed at ₹3911.9. The stock reached a high of ₹3938.4 and a low of ₹3860.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹104030.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4104 and ₹3050.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3481 shares.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹3934.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3926.45
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at ₹3934.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3873.07 and ₹3951.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3873.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3951.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The share price of Divis Lab has increased by 0.08% today, trading at ₹3929.55. Over the past year, Divis Lab shares have surged by 26.81% to reach ₹3929.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|3.11%
|6 Months
|9.11%
|YTD
|0.64%
|1 Year
|26.81%
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3951.42
|Support 1
|3873.07
|Resistance 2
|3984.08
|Support 2
|3827.38
|Resistance 3
|4029.77
|Support 3
|3794.72
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 18.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 35 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 408 k
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 91.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹3911.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3938.4 & ₹3860.05 yesterday to end at ₹3911.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
