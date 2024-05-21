Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock sees gains on the market

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 3926.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3934.5 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3900 and closed at 3911.9. The stock reached a high of 3938.4 and a low of 3860.05. The market capitalization stood at 104030.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4104 and 3050.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹3934.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3926.45

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 3934.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3873.07 and 3951.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3873.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3951.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The share price of Divis Lab has increased by 0.08% today, trading at 3929.55. Over the past year, Divis Lab shares have surged by 26.81% to reach 3929.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months3.11%
6 Months9.11%
YTD0.64%
1 Year26.81%
21 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13951.42Support 13873.07
Resistance 23984.08Support 23827.38
Resistance 34029.77Support 33794.72
21 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 18.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
21 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 35 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 408 k

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 91.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

21 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹3911.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3938.4 & 3860.05 yesterday to end at 3911.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.