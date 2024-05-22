Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened and closed at ₹3926.45, with a high of ₹4035.3 and a low of ₹3870. The market capitalization stood at 106665.28 cr. The 52-week high was ₹4104, and the low was ₹3050.15. The BSE volume was 15340 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.71%
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Divis Lab indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories stock's low price today was ₹3987.6 and the high price was ₹4050.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -29.27% lower than yesterday
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Lab until 12 AM is down by 29.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹4032.7, a decrease of 0.37%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab reached a peak of 4043.55 and a bottom of 4002.9 in the prior trading session. Throughout the hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 4024.8 and 4032.4, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4052.7
|Support 1
|4012.05
|Resistance 2
|4068.45
|Support 2
|3987.15
|Resistance 3
|4093.35
|Support 3
|3971.4
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3911.57
|10 Days
|3889.44
|20 Days
|3873.08
|50 Days
|3687.58
|100 Days
|3720.18
|300 Days
|3691.88
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹4035, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4018
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at ₹4035 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3913.57 and ₹4078.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3913.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4078.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -21.65% lower than yesterday
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The volume of Divis Lab traded by 11 AM is 21.65% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at ₹4006.85, down by 0.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4030.33 and 3978.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3978.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4030.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4024.8
|Support 1
|4004.9
|Resistance 2
|4032.4
|Support 2
|3992.6
|Resistance 3
|4044.7
|Support 3
|3985.0
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹4005.2, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹4018
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at ₹4005.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3913.57 and ₹4078.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3913.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4078.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Today, Divis Lab's stock price dropped by 0.15% to reach ₹4012, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Zydus Lifesciences and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are declining, whereas Cipla and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are witnessing an uptrend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.17% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cipla
|1460.65
|17.45
|1.21
|1519.0
|915.5
|117932.15
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1071.15
|-17.3
|-1.59
|1171.95
|482.55
|107757.69
|Divis Laboratories
|4012.0
|-6.0
|-0.15
|4104.0
|3050.15
|106505.99
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5829.5
|48.8
|0.84
|6505.5
|4385.7
|97077.78
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2676.6
|-5.6
|-0.21
|2782.0
|1650.05
|90588.31
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 19.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.98% higher than yesterday
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Labs until 10 AM is 8.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4008.35, up by -0.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab touched a high of 4039.45 & a low of 3987.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4030.33
|Support 1
|3978.48
|Resistance 2
|4060.82
|Support 2
|3957.12
|Resistance 3
|4082.18
|Support 3
|3926.63
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Divis Lab dropped by 0.6% to reach ₹3993.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. Among its peers, Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences are declining, whereas Dr Reddys Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing changes of 0.14% and -0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cipla
|1442.0
|-1.2
|-0.08
|1519.0
|915.5
|116426.35
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1053.65
|-34.8
|-3.2
|1171.95
|482.55
|105997.19
|Divis Laboratories
|3993.7
|-24.3
|-0.6
|4104.0
|3050.15
|106020.19
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5823.1
|42.4
|0.73
|6505.5
|4385.7
|96971.2
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2685.8
|3.6
|0.13
|2782.0
|1650.05
|90899.68
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.67%
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Divis Lab indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹4039.45, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹4018
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at ₹4039.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3913.57 and ₹4078.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3913.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4078.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories' stock price has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at ₹4041.75. Over the past year, Divis Laboratories' shares have surged by 23.02% to ₹4041.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.09%
|3 Months
|6.87%
|6 Months
|7.93%
|YTD
|2.89%
|1 Year
|23.02%
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4089.53
|Support 1
|3924.23
|Resistance 2
|4145.07
|Support 2
|3814.47
|Resistance 3
|4254.83
|Support 3
|3758.93
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 487 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 411 k
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 472 k & BSE volume was 15 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹3926.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4035.3 & ₹3870 yesterday to end at ₹3926.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
