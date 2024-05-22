Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 4018 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4035 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened and closed at 3926.45, with a high of 4035.3 and a low of 3870. The market capitalization stood at 106665.28 cr. The 52-week high was 4104, and the low was 3050.15. The BSE volume was 15340 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.71%

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Divis Lab indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories stock's low price today was 3987.6 and the high price was 4050.

22 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -29.27% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Lab until 12 AM is down by 29.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 4032.7, a decrease of 0.37%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab reached a peak of 4043.55 and a bottom of 4002.9 in the prior trading session. Throughout the hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 4024.8 and 4032.4, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14052.7Support 14012.05
Resistance 24068.45Support 23987.15
Resistance 34093.35Support 33971.4
22 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3911.57
10 Days3889.44
20 Days3873.08
50 Days3687.58
100 Days3720.18
300 Days3691.88
22 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹4035, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4018

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 4035 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3913.57 and 4078.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3913.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4078.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -21.65% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The volume of Divis Lab traded by 11 AM is 21.65% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at 4006.85, down by 0.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4030.33 and 3978.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3978.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4030.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14024.8Support 14004.9
Resistance 24032.4Support 23992.6
Resistance 34044.7Support 33985.0
22 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹4005.2, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹4018

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at 4005.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3913.57 and 4078.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3913.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4078.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Today, Divis Lab's stock price dropped by 0.15% to reach 4012, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Zydus Lifesciences and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are declining, whereas Cipla and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are witnessing an uptrend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.17% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1460.6517.451.211519.0915.5117932.15
Zydus Lifesciences1071.15-17.3-1.591171.95482.55107757.69
Divis Laboratories4012.0-6.0-0.154104.03050.15106505.99
Dr Reddys Laboratories5829.548.80.846505.54385.797077.78
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2676.6-5.6-0.212782.01650.0590588.31
22 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 19.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
22 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.98% higher than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Labs until 10 AM is 8.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 4008.35, up by -0.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab touched a high of 4039.45 & a low of 3987.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14030.33Support 13978.48
Resistance 24060.82Support 23957.12
Resistance 34082.18Support 33926.63
22 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Divis Lab dropped by 0.6% to reach 3993.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. Among its peers, Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences are declining, whereas Dr Reddys Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing changes of 0.14% and -0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1442.0-1.2-0.081519.0915.5116426.35
Zydus Lifesciences1053.65-34.8-3.21171.95482.55105997.19
Divis Laboratories3993.7-24.3-0.64104.03050.15106020.19
Dr Reddys Laboratories5823.142.40.736505.54385.796971.2
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2685.83.60.132782.01650.0590899.68
22 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.67%

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Divis Lab indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹4039.45, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹4018

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 4039.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3913.57 and 4078.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3913.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4078.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories' stock price has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at 4041.75. Over the past year, Divis Laboratories' shares have surged by 23.02% to 4041.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.09%
3 Months6.87%
6 Months7.93%
YTD2.89%
1 Year23.02%
22 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14089.53Support 13924.23
Resistance 24145.07Support 23814.47
Resistance 34254.83Support 33758.93
22 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 20.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
22 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 487 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 411 k

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 472 k & BSE volume was 15 k.

22 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹3926.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4035.3 & 3870 yesterday to end at 3926.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

