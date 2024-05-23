Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹4035.1 and closed at ₹4018. The high for the day was ₹4070 and the low was ₹3987.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,631.58 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4104 and the 52-week low was ₹3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 15900 shares.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The price of Divis Lab shares has decreased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹4045.25. Over the past year, the shares have seen a significant increase of 19.87% to ₹4045.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.26%
|3 Months
|8.83%
|6 Months
|9.64%
|YTD
|3.96%
|1 Year
|19.87%
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4087.07
|Support 1
|4004.67
|Resistance 2
|4119.73
|Support 2
|3954.93
|Resistance 3
|4169.47
|Support 3
|3922.27
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 398 k & BSE volume was 15 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 20.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4070 & ₹3987.6 yesterday to end at ₹4018. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend