Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 4018 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4054.4 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at 4035.1 and closed at 4018. The high for the day was 4070 and the low was 3987.6. The market capitalization stood at 107,631.58 crore. The 52-week high was 4104 and the 52-week low was 3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 15900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The price of Divis Lab shares has decreased by 0.39% and is currently trading at 4045.25. Over the past year, the shares have seen a significant increase of 19.87% to 4045.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.26%
3 Months8.83%
6 Months9.64%
YTD3.96%
1 Year19.87%
23 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14087.07Support 14004.67
Resistance 24119.73Support 23954.93
Resistance 34169.47Support 33922.27
23 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 414 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 411 k

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 398 k & BSE volume was 15 k.

23 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 20.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
23 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹4018 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4070 & 3987.6 yesterday to end at 4018. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

