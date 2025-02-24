Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹5966.90 and closed slightly higher at ₹5976.40. The stock reached a high of ₹5987.95 and a low of ₹5687.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹151726.36 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 4950 shares.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5897.47
|Support 1
|5626.02
|Resistance 2
|6078.43
|Support 2
|5535.53
|Resistance 3
|6168.92
|Support 3
|5354.57
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5962.0, 4.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 105.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1003 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5987.95 & ₹5687.65 yesterday to end at ₹5718. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.