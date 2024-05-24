Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 4060.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4098.35 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Labs opened at 4061, closed at 4060.9 with a high of 4126 and a low of 4026.15. The market cap stood at 108798.32 crore. The 52-week high was 4104 and the 52-week low was 3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 36540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 21.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
24 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 730 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 424 k

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 693 k & BSE volume was 36 k.

24 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹4060.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4126 & 4026.15 yesterday to end at 4060.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

