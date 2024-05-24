Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Labs opened at ₹4061, closed at ₹4060.9 with a high of ₹4126 and a low of ₹4026.15. The market cap stood at 108798.32 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4104 and the 52-week low was ₹3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 36540 shares.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 21.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 693 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4126 & ₹4026.15 yesterday to end at ₹4060.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend