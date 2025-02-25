Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Sees Decline in Stock Trading Today

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹5695.35 and closed at ₹5748.70, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹5751.85 and a low of ₹5664.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹151758.20 crore, Divis Lab's performance remains strong, considering its 52-week high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05. The BSE volume recorded was 3579 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Live Updates: Stock Peers
Divis Lab Live Updates: Divis Lab's share price experienced a decline of 0.05% today, trading at ₹5701.30, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories saw a drop in their stock prices, while Torrent Pharmaceuticals enjoyed an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are relatively stable, showing changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1627.2
|-12.4
|-0.76
|1960.2
|1376.75
|390410.25
|Divis Laboratories
|5701.3
|-2.65
|-0.05
|6448.75
|3350.05
|151283.23
|Cipla
|1473.15
|-3.45
|-0.23
|1702.0
|1317.6
|118973.67
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|3012.15
|1.65
|0.05
|3589.95
|2488.0
|101940.27
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1160.0
|-4.75
|-0.41
|1420.2
|1120.01
|96790.99
Divis Lab Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Divis Lab suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Divis Lab Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹5701.30, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹5703.95
Divis Lab Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at ₹5701.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5671.55 and ₹5759.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5671.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5759.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Divis Lab has decreased by 0.58%, currently trading at ₹5671.00. Over the past year, Divis Lab's shares have appreciated by 56.32%, reaching ₹5671.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.73%
|3 Months
|-0.04%
|6 Months
|15.76%
|YTD
|-6.5%
|1 Year
|56.32%
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5759.35
|Support 1
|5671.55
|Resistance 2
|5799.5
|Support 2
|5623.9
|Resistance 3
|5847.15
|Support 3
|5583.75
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5962.0, 4.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 309 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 475 k
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 306 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5748.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5751.85 & ₹5664.05 yesterday to end at ₹5719.20. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.