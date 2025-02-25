Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Sees Decline in Stock Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 5703.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5701.30 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Laboratories opened at 5695.35 and closed at 5748.70, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 5751.85 and a low of 5664.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 151758.20 crore, Divis Lab's performance remains strong, considering its 52-week high of 6448.75 and a low of 3350.05. The BSE volume recorded was 3579 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Live Updates: Divis Lab's share price experienced a decline of 0.05% today, trading at 5701.30, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories saw a drop in their stock prices, while Torrent Pharmaceuticals enjoyed an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are relatively stable, showing changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1627.2-12.4-0.761960.21376.75390410.25
Divis Laboratories5701.3-2.65-0.056448.753350.05151283.23
Cipla1473.15-3.45-0.231702.01317.6118973.67
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3012.151.650.053589.952488.0101940.27
Dr Reddys Laboratories1160.0-4.75-0.411420.21120.0196790.99
25 Feb 2025, 09:43 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Divis Lab suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹5701.30, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹5703.95

Divis Lab Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 5701.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5671.55 and 5759.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5671.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5759.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Divis Lab has decreased by 0.58%, currently trading at 5671.00. Over the past year, Divis Lab's shares have appreciated by 56.32%, reaching 5671.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.73%
3 Months-0.04%
6 Months15.76%
YTD-6.5%
1 Year56.32%
25 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15759.35Support 15671.55
Resistance 25799.5Support 25623.9
Resistance 35847.15Support 35583.75
25 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5962.0, 4.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4030.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 7400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5444
    Hold6655
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell5566
25 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 309 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 475 k

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 306 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5748.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5751.85 & 5664.05 yesterday to end at 5719.20. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

