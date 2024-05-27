Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹4100.7, reached a high of ₹4175.35, and closed at ₹4110.6. The market cap stood at 109446.06 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹4175.35 and ₹3050.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19483 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4160.0
|Support 1
|4085.35
|Resistance 2
|4205.0
|Support 2
|4055.7
|Resistance 3
|4234.65
|Support 3
|4010.7
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 22.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 693 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4175.35 & ₹4100.7 yesterday to end at ₹4110.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend