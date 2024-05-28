Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹4272.35, closed at ₹4122.75 with a high of ₹4356.85 and a low of ₹4213.9. The market capitalization was ₹112,948.92 crore with a 52-week high of ₹4175.35 and a 52-week low of ₹3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 98,077 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4336.4
|Support 1
|4193.45
|Resistance 2
|4418.1
|Support 2
|4132.2
|Resistance 3
|4479.35
|Support 3
|4050.5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 24.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|6
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 387.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4356.85 & ₹4213.9 yesterday to end at ₹4122.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend