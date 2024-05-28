Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 3.2 %. The stock closed at 4122.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4254.7 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at 4272.35, closed at 4122.75 with a high of 4356.85 and a low of 4213.9. The market capitalization was 112,948.92 crore with a 52-week high of 4175.35 and a 52-week low of 3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 98,077 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14336.4Support 14193.45
Resistance 24418.1Support 24132.2
Resistance 34479.35Support 34050.5
28 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 24.5% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy2110
    Hold5444
    Sell6889
    Strong Sell5555
28 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 540 k

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 387.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.

28 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹4122.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4356.85 & 4213.9 yesterday to end at 4122.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.