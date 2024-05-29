Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹4250 and closed at ₹4254. The stock reached a high of ₹4402 and a low of ₹4236.1. The market capitalization was ₹116538.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4356.85 and the low was ₹3300. The BSE volume for the day was 41102 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 26.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|6
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 387.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4402 & ₹4236.1 yesterday to end at ₹4254. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend