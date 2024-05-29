Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 29 May 2024, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 4254 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4389.9 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 4250 and closed at 4254. The stock reached a high of 4402 and a low of 4236.1. The market capitalization was 116538.05 crore. The 52-week high was 4356.85 and the low was 3300. The BSE volume for the day was 41102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 26.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold6444
    Sell6889
    Strong Sell5555
29 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 540 k

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 387.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.

29 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹4254 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4402 & 4236.1 yesterday to end at 4254. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.