DLF Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, DLF had an opening price of ₹787.85 and a closing price of ₹787.9. The stock reached a high of ₹806.7 and a low of ₹783. The market capitalization of DLF is ₹198,606.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.6 and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for the day was 209,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.