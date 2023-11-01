DLF Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day, the DLF stock opened at ₹559.35 and closed at ₹553.85. The highest price during the day was ₹570.25, while the lowest price was ₹558.1. The market capitalization of DLF is ₹139,174.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹576.55 and ₹336.55, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 872,654 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Nov 2023, 08:26 AM IST
DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹553.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 872,654. The closing price for the stock was ₹553.85.