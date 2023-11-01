Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DLF Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DLF stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 553.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 562.25 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF

On the last day, the DLF stock opened at 559.35 and closed at 553.85. The highest price during the day was 570.25, while the lowest price was 558.1. The market capitalization of DLF is 139,174.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 576.55 and 336.55, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 872,654 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:26 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹553.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 872,654. The closing price for the stock was 553.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.