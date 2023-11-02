DLF Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, DLF had an open price of ₹565.65 and a close price of ₹563.5. The stock had a high of ₹586.65 and a low of ₹565.5. The market capitalization of DLF is 142181.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.55 and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for DLF was 514,479 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹563.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 514,479. The closing price for the shares was ₹563.5.