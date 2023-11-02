Hello User
DLF Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 563.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 574.4 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF

On the last day, DLF had an open price of 565.65 and a close price of 563.5. The stock had a high of 586.65 and a low of 565.5. The market capitalization of DLF is 142181.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.55 and the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for DLF was 514,479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹563.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 514,479. The closing price for the shares was 563.5.

