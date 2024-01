DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at ₹716.15 and closed at ₹715.45. The stock reached a high of ₹762.8 and a low of ₹716.15. The market capitalization of DLF is currently at ₹188,470.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹731.1 and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares on the last day was 174,509. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

DLF share price Live :DLF trading at ₹756.85, up 5.79% from yesterday's ₹715.45 The current data of DLF stock shows that the price is at ₹756.85, which is a 5.79% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 41.4 points. This data suggests that DLF stock has experienced a significant positive movement in its price. Click here for DLF Profit Loss

DLF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Larsen & Toubro 3455.65 14.6 0.42 3559.75 2053.47 485685.45 DLF 755.55 40.1 5.6 731.1 336.55 187022.18 Macrotech Developers 1070.0 65.7 6.54 1066.8 355.5 103102.82 Godrej Properties 2198.5 144.65 7.04 2074.9 1005.7 61123.01 L&T Technology Services 5240.7 128.4 2.51 5365.0 3218.0 55306.24

DLF January futures opened at 721.45 as against previous close of 720.55 DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 757.75. The bid and offer prices are 760.35 and 760.6 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 1650. The stock has an open interest of 33331650.

DLF share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for DLF stock is ₹716.15, while the high price is ₹764.

On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 174,509. The closing price for the shares was ₹715.45.