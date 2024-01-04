DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at ₹716.15 and closed at ₹715.45. The stock reached a high of ₹762.8 and a low of ₹716.15. The market capitalization of DLF is currently at ₹188,470.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹731.1 and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares on the last day was 174,509.
The current data of DLF stock shows that the price is at ₹756.85, which is a 5.79% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 41.4 points. This data suggests that DLF stock has experienced a significant positive movement in its price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Larsen & Toubro
|3455.65
|14.6
|0.42
|3559.75
|2053.47
|485685.45
|DLF
|755.55
|40.1
|5.6
|731.1
|336.55
|187022.18
|Macrotech Developers
|1070.0
|65.7
|6.54
|1066.8
|355.5
|103102.82
|Godrej Properties
|2198.5
|144.65
|7.04
|2074.9
|1005.7
|61123.01
|L&T Technology Services
|5240.7
|128.4
|2.51
|5365.0
|3218.0
|55306.24
DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 757.75. The bid and offer prices are 760.35 and 760.6 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 1650. The stock has an open interest of 33331650.
The current day's low price for DLF stock is ₹716.15, while the high price is ₹764.
On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 174,509. The closing price for the shares was ₹715.45.
