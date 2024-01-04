Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 5.79 %. The stock closed at 715.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 756.85 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at 716.15 and closed at 715.45. The stock reached a high of 762.8 and a low of 716.15. The market capitalization of DLF is currently at 188,470.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 731.1 and the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares on the last day was 174,509.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 11:43 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF trading at ₹756.85, up 5.79% from yesterday's ₹715.45

The current data of DLF stock shows that the price is at 756.85, which is a 5.79% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 41.4 points. This data suggests that DLF stock has experienced a significant positive movement in its price.

Click here for DLF Profit Loss

04 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST DLF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Larsen & Toubro3455.6514.60.423559.752053.47485685.45
DLF755.5540.15.6731.1336.55187022.18
Macrotech Developers1070.065.76.541066.8355.5103102.82
Godrej Properties2198.5144.657.042074.91005.761123.01
L&T Technology Services5240.7128.42.515365.03218.055306.24
04 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST DLF January futures opened at 721.45 as against previous close of 720.55

DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 757.75. The bid and offer prices are 760.35 and 760.6 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 1650. The stock has an open interest of 33331650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST DLF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for DLF stock is 716.15, while the high price is 764.

04 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹715.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 174,509. The closing price for the shares was 715.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.