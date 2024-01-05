Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF stock rises as market sentiment improves

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 6.42 %. The stock closed at 715.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 761.4 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's open price was 716.15 and the close price was 715.45. The high for the day was 764.85, while the low was 716.15. The market capitalization of DLF is 188,470.23 crore. The 52-week high is 731.10, and the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares was 408,639.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹761.4, up 6.42% from yesterday's ₹715.45

The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is 761.4. There has been a percent change of 6.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 45.95, which means the stock price has increased by that amount. Overall, this data suggests that DLF stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

05 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹715.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, a total of 408,639 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 715.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.