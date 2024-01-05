DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF stock rises as market sentiment improves

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's open price was ₹716.15 and the close price was ₹715.45. The high for the day was ₹764.85, while the low was ₹716.15. The market capitalization of DLF is ₹188,470.23 crore. The 52-week high is ₹731.10, and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares was 408,639.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is ₹761.4. There has been a percent change of 6.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 45.95, which means the stock price has increased by that amount. Overall, this data suggests that DLF stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, a total of 408,639 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹715.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!