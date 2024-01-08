DLF Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, DLF, a real estate company, opened at ₹761 and closed at ₹761.4. The stock reached a high of ₹770 and a low of ₹747.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹186,378.59 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹770 and a 52-week low of ₹336.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 165,304 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹761.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, a total of 165,304 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹761.4.