Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DLF Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 761.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 752.95 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, DLF, a real estate company, opened at 761 and closed at 761.4. The stock reached a high of 770 and a low of 747.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 186,378.59 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 770 and a 52-week low of 336.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 165,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹761.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, a total of 165,304 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 761.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.