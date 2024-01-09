DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at ₹757.1 and closed at ₹752.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹773.45, while the lowest price was ₹752. The company's market capitalization is ₹187,826.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹770, and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for the day was 213,971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 765.9. The bid price is 767.05, and the offer price is 767.55. There is an offer quantity of 1650 and a bid quantity of 1650. The open interest for DLF is 32,620,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of DLF stock shows that the price is ₹765.45, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 6.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.88% or 6.65 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.93%
|3 Months
|28.89%
|6 Months
|51.39%
|YTD
|4.53%
|1 Year
|105.35%
The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is ₹758.8 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 5.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and the net change in price is 5.85.
On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 213,971. The closing price for the day was ₹752.95.
