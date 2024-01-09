DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at ₹757.1 and closed at ₹752.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹773.45, while the lowest price was ₹752. The company's market capitalization is ₹187,826.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹770, and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for the day was 213,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.