DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 758.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765.45 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at 757.1 and closed at 752.95. The highest price reached during the day was 773.45, while the lowest price was 752. The company's market capitalization is 187,826.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 770, and the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for the day was 213,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST DLF January futures opened at 769.95 as against previous close of 760.75

DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 765.9. The bid price is 767.05, and the offer price is 767.55. There is an offer quantity of 1650 and a bid quantity of 1650. The open interest for DLF is 32,620,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST DLF share price update :DLF trading at ₹765.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹758.8

The current data of DLF stock shows that the price is 765.45, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 6.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.88% or 6.65 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST DLF Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST DLF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.93%
3 Months28.89%
6 Months51.39%
YTD4.53%
1 Year105.35%
09 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹758.8, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹752.95

The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is 758.8 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 5.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and the net change in price is 5.85.

09 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹752.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 213,971. The closing price for the day was 752.95.

