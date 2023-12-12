DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of DLF opened at a price of ₹667.6 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹677.25, while the low was ₹662.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹164,595.85 crore. The 52-week high for DLF is ₹673.45, and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The stock had a trading volume of 115,442 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

DLF share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 650.43 10 Days 640.26 20 Days 631.59 50 Days 585.13 100 Days 543.40 300 Days 484.68

Top active options for DLF Top active call options for DLF at 12 Dec 13:22 were at strike price of ₹670.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹15.25 (-9.76%) & ₹11.45 (-11.24%) respectively. Top active put options for DLF at 12 Dec 13:22 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹12.4 (+5.53%) & ₹8.3 (+4.4%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

DLF December futures opened at 670.4 as against previous close of 669.55 DLF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 665.3. The bid price for the stock is 668.3 with a bid quantity of 1650. The offer price is 668.45 with an offer quantity of 1650. The open interest for DLF stock is at 41,386,950.

DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹665.25, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹667.6 The current data for DLF stock shows that the stock price is ₹665.25 with a percent change of -0.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.35% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is -2.35, indicating a decrease of ₹2.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

DLF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Larsen & Toubro 3353.9 -30.6 -0.9 3430.0 2045.64 471384.67 DLF 665.25 -2.35 -0.35 673.45 336.55 164670.11 Macrotech Developers 907.75 -19.05 -2.06 948.25 355.5 88506.31999999999 Godrej Properties 1914.6 -8.15 -0.42 1965.65 1005.7 53229.98 Oberoi Realty 1426.95 -24.3 -1.67 1482.4 790.05 51884.22

DLF share price live: Today's Price range DLF stock's low price for the day is ₹662.75, while the high price is ₹677.25.

Top active options for DLF Top active call options for DLF at 12 Dec 12:01 were at strike price of ₹680.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹670.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹11.9 (-7.75%) & ₹15.75 (-6.8%) respectively. Top active put options for DLF at 12 Dec 12:01 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹12.4 (+5.53%) & ₹8.25 (+3.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

DLF share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 4 Buy 8 9 9 9 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹667.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 115,589. The closing price for the stock was ₹667.6.