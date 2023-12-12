comScore
DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Shares Plummet in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

7 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 667.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 664.35 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price TodayPremium
DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of DLF opened at a price of 667.6 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 677.25, while the low was 662.75. The market capitalization of the company is 164,595.85 crore. The 52-week high for DLF is 673.45, and the 52-week low is 336.55. The stock had a trading volume of 115,442 shares on the BSE.

12 Dec 2023, 01:45:36 PM IST

DLF share price NSE Live :DLF trading at ₹664.35, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹667.6

12 Dec 2023, 01:34:36 PM IST

DLF share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days650.43
10 Days640.26
20 Days631.59
50 Days585.13
100 Days543.40
300 Days484.68
12 Dec 2023, 01:22:50 PM IST

Top active options for DLF

Top active call options for DLF at 12 Dec 13:22 were at strike price of 670.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 15.25 (-9.76%) & 11.45 (-11.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for DLF at 12 Dec 13:22 were at strike price of 660.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 12.4 (+5.53%) & 8.3 (+4.4%) respectively.

12 Dec 2023, 01:09:37 PM IST

DLF share price update :DLF trading at ₹663.7, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹667.6

12 Dec 2023, 12:59:09 PM IST

DLF Live Updates

12 Dec 2023, 12:43:11 PM IST

DLF December futures opened at 670.4 as against previous close of 669.55

DLF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 665.3. The bid price for the stock is 668.3 with a bid quantity of 1650. The offer price is 668.45 with an offer quantity of 1650. The open interest for DLF stock is at 41,386,950.

12 Dec 2023, 12:34:58 PM IST

DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹665.25, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹667.6

The current data for DLF stock shows that the stock price is 665.25 with a percent change of -0.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.35% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is -2.35, indicating a decrease of 2.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Dec 2023, 12:31:39 PM IST

DLF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Larsen & Toubro3353.9-30.6-0.93430.02045.64471384.67
DLF665.25-2.35-0.35673.45336.55164670.11
Macrotech Developers907.75-19.05-2.06948.25355.588506.31999999999
Godrej Properties1914.6-8.15-0.421965.651005.753229.98
Oberoi Realty1426.95-24.3-1.671482.4790.0551884.22
12 Dec 2023, 12:14:01 PM IST

DLF share price live: Today's Price range

DLF stock's low price for the day is 662.75, while the high price is 677.25.

12 Dec 2023, 12:01:42 PM IST

Top active options for DLF

Top active call options for DLF at 12 Dec 12:01 were at strike price of 680.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 670.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 11.9 (-7.75%) & 15.75 (-6.8%) respectively.

Top active put options for DLF at 12 Dec 12:01 were at strike price of 660.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 12.4 (+5.53%) & 8.25 (+3.77%) respectively.

12 Dec 2023, 12:00:10 PM IST

DLF share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy8999
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell1111
12 Dec 2023, 11:40:16 AM IST

DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹667.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 115,589. The closing price for the stock was 667.6.

