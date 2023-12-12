DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

DLF share price NSE Live :DLF trading at ₹664.35, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹667.6

DLF share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 650.43 10 Days 640.26 20 Days 631.59 50 Days 585.13 100 Days 543.40 300 Days 484.68 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for DLF Top active call options for DLF at 12 Dec 13:22 were at strike price of ₹670.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹15.25 (-9.76%) & ₹11.45 (-11.24%) respectively. Top active put options for DLF at 12 Dec 13:22 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹12.4 (+5.53%) & ₹8.3 (+4.4%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

DLF share price update :DLF trading at ₹663.7, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹667.6 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DLF Live Updates

DLF December futures opened at 670.4 as against previous close of 669.55 DLF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 665.3. The bid price for the stock is 668.3 with a bid quantity of 1650. The offer price is 668.45 with an offer quantity of 1650. The open interest for DLF stock is at 41,386,950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹665.25, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹667.6 The current data for DLF stock shows that the stock price is ₹665.25 with a percent change of -0.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.35% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is -2.35, indicating a decrease of ₹2.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

DLF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Larsen & Toubro 3353.9 -30.6 -0.9 3430.0 2045.64 471384.67 DLF 665.25 -2.35 -0.35 673.45 336.55 164670.11 Macrotech Developers 907.75 -19.05 -2.06 948.25 355.5 88506.31999999999 Godrej Properties 1914.6 -8.15 -0.42 1965.65 1005.7 53229.98 Oberoi Realty 1426.95 -24.3 -1.67 1482.4 790.05 51884.22 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DLF share price live: Today's Price range DLF stock's low price for the day is ₹662.75, while the high price is ₹677.25.

Top active options for DLF Top active call options for DLF at 12 Dec 12:01 were at strike price of ₹680.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹670.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹11.9 (-7.75%) & ₹15.75 (-6.8%) respectively. Top active put options for DLF at 12 Dec 12:01 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹12.4 (+5.53%) & ₹8.25 (+3.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DLF share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 4 Buy 8 9 9 9 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1