DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of DLF opened at a price of ₹667.6 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹677.25, while the low was ₹662.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹164,595.85 crore. The 52-week high for DLF is ₹673.45, and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The stock had a trading volume of 115,442 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|650.43
|10 Days
|640.26
|20 Days
|631.59
|50 Days
|585.13
|100 Days
|543.40
|300 Days
|484.68
Top active call options for DLF at 12 Dec 13:22 were at strike price of ₹670.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹15.25 (-9.76%) & ₹11.45 (-11.24%) respectively.
Top active put options for DLF at 12 Dec 13:22 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹12.4 (+5.53%) & ₹8.3 (+4.4%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
DLF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 665.3. The bid price for the stock is 668.3 with a bid quantity of 1650. The offer price is 668.45 with an offer quantity of 1650. The open interest for DLF stock is at 41,386,950.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for DLF stock shows that the stock price is ₹665.25 with a percent change of -0.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.35% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is -2.35, indicating a decrease of ₹2.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Larsen & Toubro
|3353.9
|-30.6
|-0.9
|3430.0
|2045.64
|471384.67
|DLF
|665.25
|-2.35
|-0.35
|673.45
|336.55
|164670.11
|Macrotech Developers
|907.75
|-19.05
|-2.06
|948.25
|355.5
|88506.31999999999
|Godrej Properties
|1914.6
|-8.15
|-0.42
|1965.65
|1005.7
|53229.98
|Oberoi Realty
|1426.95
|-24.3
|-1.67
|1482.4
|790.05
|51884.22
DLF stock's low price for the day is ₹662.75, while the high price is ₹677.25.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|8
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 115,589. The closing price for the stock was ₹667.6.
