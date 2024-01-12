Hello User
DLF Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DLF stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 794.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 798 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's open price was 797.15 and the close price was 794.6. The stock had a high of 804.85 and a low of 794.65. The market capitalization of DLF is currently 197,529.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 800.75 and the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares was 91,198.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹794.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 91,198. The closing price for DLF shares on this day was 794.6.

