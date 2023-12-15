DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for DLF shares was ₹682. The closing price was ₹674.05, with a high of ₹701.75 and a low of ₹682. The market capitalization of DLF is ₹173,135.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.25, while the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares on that day was 292,177 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
DLF is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 698.05. The bid price for the stock is 699.95, while the offer price is 700.5. The offer quantity stands at 1650, with a corresponding bid quantity of 1650. The stock has an open interest of 38,410,350.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of DLF is ₹695.35, which represents a decrease of 0.59%. The net change in the stock price is -4.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.85%
|3 Months
|24.65%
|6 Months
|42.65%
|YTD
|86.53%
|1 Year
|71.78%
The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is ₹701.8. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.35 points.
On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 292,177. The closing price for the stock was ₹674.05.
