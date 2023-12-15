DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for DLF shares was ₹682. The closing price was ₹674.05, with a high of ₹701.75 and a low of ₹682. The market capitalization of DLF is ₹173,135.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.25, while the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares on that day was 292,177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.