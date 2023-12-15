Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 699.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 695.35 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for DLF shares was 682. The closing price was 674.05, with a high of 701.75 and a low of 682. The market capitalization of DLF is 173,135.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.25, while the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares on that day was 292,177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST DLF December futures opened at 699.7 as against previous close of 702.05

DLF is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 698.05. The bid price for the stock is 699.95, while the offer price is 700.5. The offer quantity stands at 1650, with a corresponding bid quantity of 1650. The stock has an open interest of 38,410,350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST DLF Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST DLF share price update :DLF trading at ₹695.35, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹699.45

The current stock price of DLF is 695.35, which represents a decrease of 0.59%. The net change in the stock price is -4.1.

15 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST DLF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.85%
3 Months24.65%
6 Months42.65%
YTD86.53%
1 Year71.78%
15 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹701.8, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹699.45

The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is 701.8. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.35 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹674.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 292,177. The closing price for the stock was 674.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.