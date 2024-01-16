Hello User
DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Plummets as Trade Slumps

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DLF stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 806.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 797.6 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's open price was 806.6, close price was 801.2, high was 815.6, and low was 798.55. Its market capitalization was 199,646.27 crore. The 52-week high was 811.15, while the 52-week low was 336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares was 674,150 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST DLF share price update :DLF trading at ₹797.6, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹806.55

The current data on DLF stock shows that the price is 797.6. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.95. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST DLF share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹804.65, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹806.55

The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is 804.65 with a percent change of -0.24. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.24% compared to the previous day. The net change is -1.9, meaning that the stock price decreased by 1.9. Overall, the stock price for DLF has declined slightly.

16 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹801.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 674,150. The closing price for the stock on this day was 801.2.

