DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DLF stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 786.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 775.25 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, DLF's stock opened at 784.85 and closed at 786.8. The high for the day was 790 and the low was 771.7. The market capitalization of DLF is 191,898.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 815.6 and the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for the day was 78,593 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹775.25, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹786.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of DLF is 775.25. There has been a percent change of -1.47, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.55.

18 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹786.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, a total of 78,593 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 786.8.

