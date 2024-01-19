DLF Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, DLF's open price was ₹772.2 and the close price was ₹775.25. The stock reached a high of ₹780.05 and a low of ₹763. The market capitalization of DLF is 191,861.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.6 and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares was 95,573.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹775.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 95,573. The closing price for the day was ₹775.25.