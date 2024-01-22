DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Drops as Market Slumps

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at ₹784 and closed at ₹785.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹787.5, while the lowest price was ₹769.2. The market capitalization of DLF stands at ₹192,393.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.6, and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,912 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

DLF share price update :DLF trading at ₹777.25, down -1% from yesterday's ₹785.1 The current stock price of DLF is ₹777.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -7.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.85 from the previous trading session.

DLF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Larsen & Toubro 3633.7 -12.2 -0.33 3654.0 2069.18 510710.06 DLF 777.25 -7.85 -1.0 815.6 336.55 192393.6 Macrotech Developers 1128.5 -6.65 -0.59 1227.85 355.5 108739.75 Godrej Properties 2302.95 -39.95 -1.71 2356.85 1005.7 64026.95 Indus Towers 215.5 -4.85 -2.2 229.8 135.2 58075.89

DLF share price live: Today's Price range DLF stock reached a low price of ₹769.2 and a high price of ₹787.5 today.

DLF January futures opened at 783.0 as against previous close of 785.65 DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 777.05. The bid price is 776.6 and the offer price is 777.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 1650. The open interest for DLF is 30647100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

DLF share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.87% 3 Months 29.78% 6 Months 56.92% YTD 8.14% 1 Year 109.26%

DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹785.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading for DLF on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47912. The closing price of the stock was ₹785.1.