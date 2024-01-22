Hello User
DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Drops as Market Slumps

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
DLF stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1 %. The stock closed at 785.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 777.25 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at 784 and closed at 785.1. The highest price reached during the day was 787.5, while the lowest price was 769.2. The market capitalization of DLF stands at 192,393.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 815.6, and the 52-week low is 336.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,912 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current stock price of DLF is 777.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -7.85, suggesting a decrease of 7.85 from the previous trading session.

22 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST DLF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Larsen & Toubro3633.7-12.2-0.333654.02069.18510710.06
DLF777.25-7.85-1.0815.6336.55192393.6
Macrotech Developers1128.5-6.65-0.591227.85355.5108739.75
Godrej Properties2302.95-39.95-1.712356.851005.764026.95
Indus Towers215.5-4.85-2.2229.8135.258075.89
22 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST DLF share price live: Today's Price range

DLF stock reached a low price of 769.2 and a high price of 787.5 today.

22 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST DLF January futures opened at 783.0 as against previous close of 785.65

DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 777.05. The bid price is 776.6 and the offer price is 777.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 1650. The open interest for DLF is 30647100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current stock price of DLF is 777.25, which represents a percent change of -1%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -7.85, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 7.85.

22 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST DLF Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST DLF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.87%
3 Months29.78%
6 Months56.92%
YTD8.14%
1 Year109.26%
The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is 777.25. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.85, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.85.

22 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹785.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47912. The closing price of the stock was 785.1.

