LIVE UPDATES

DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

5 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 775.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 764.65 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at 785.1 and closed at 775.9. The stock had a high of 785.1 and a low of 785.1 during the day. The market capitalization of DLF is currently at 194,336.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 815.6, while the 52-week low is 336.55. There were only 43 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:23:12 AM IST

DLF share price live: Today's Price range

The DLF stock reached a low of 760 and a high of 791.6 in today's trading session.

23 Jan 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST

DLF share price update :DLF trading at ₹764.65, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹775.9

The current stock price of DLF is 764.65, with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -11.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.45% and the actual decrease is 11.25.

23 Jan 2024, 10:33:52 AM IST

DLF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Larsen & Toubro3630.95-2.75-0.083654.02069.18510323.56
DLF766.45-9.45-1.22815.6336.55189720.27
Macrotech Developers1128.4-0.050.01227.85355.5108730.11
Godrej Properties2275.9-31.8-1.382356.851005.763274.9
Rail Vikas Nigam295.45-25.3-7.89292.456.1561601.92
23 Jan 2024, 10:31:12 AM IST

DLF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of DLF stock is 763.05 and the high price is 791.6.

23 Jan 2024, 10:28:46 AM IST

DLF share price Live :DLF trading at ₹764.3, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹775.9

The current data for DLF stock shows that the stock price is at 764.3 with a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -11.6. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.5% and has a decrease of 11.6 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a downward trend.

Click here for DLF Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:07:30 AM IST

DLF January futures opened at 782.35 as against previous close of 776.35

DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 780. The bid price is 778.2 and the offer price is 778.6. There is an offer quantity of 1650 and a bid quantity of 1650. The open interest for DLF is 31,173,450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:57:11 AM IST

DLF share price NSE Live :DLF trading at ₹778.15, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹775.9

The current data of DLF stock shows that the stock price is 778.15, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net increase in price is 2.25.

23 Jan 2024, 09:53:48 AM IST

DLF Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:44:55 AM IST

DLF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.52%
3 Months28.85%
6 Months55.22%
YTD6.97%
1 Year110.41%
23 Jan 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹775.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 43 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 775.9.

