DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at ₹785.1 and closed at ₹775.9. The stock had a high of ₹785.1 and a low of ₹785.1 during the day. The market capitalization of DLF is currently at ₹194,336.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.6, while the 52-week low is ₹336.55. There were only 43 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The DLF stock reached a low of ₹760 and a high of ₹791.6 in today's trading session.
The current stock price of DLF is ₹764.65, with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -11.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.45% and the actual decrease is ₹11.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Larsen & Toubro
|3630.95
|-2.75
|-0.08
|3654.0
|2069.18
|510323.56
|DLF
|766.45
|-9.45
|-1.22
|815.6
|336.55
|189720.27
|Macrotech Developers
|1128.4
|-0.05
|0.0
|1227.85
|355.5
|108730.11
|Godrej Properties
|2275.9
|-31.8
|-1.38
|2356.85
|1005.7
|63274.9
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|295.45
|-25.3
|-7.89
|292.4
|56.15
|61601.92
The current day's low price of DLF stock is ₹763.05 and the high price is ₹791.6.
The current data for DLF stock shows that the stock price is at ₹764.3 with a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -11.6. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.5% and has a decrease of 11.6 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a downward trend.
Click here for DLF Profit Loss
DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 780. The bid price is 778.2 and the offer price is 778.6. There is an offer quantity of 1650 and a bid quantity of 1650. The open interest for DLF is 31,173,450.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of DLF stock shows that the stock price is ₹778.15, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net increase in price is 2.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.52%
|3 Months
|28.85%
|6 Months
|55.22%
|YTD
|6.97%
|1 Year
|110.41%
On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 43 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹775.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!