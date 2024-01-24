DLF Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

DLF Share Price Today : DLF's stock opened at ₹785.1 and closed at ₹775.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹791.6 and a low of ₹734 during the day. The market capitalization of DLF is ₹183,123.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.6 and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares on the last day was 141,210 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.