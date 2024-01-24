Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DLF Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DLF stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.65 %. The stock closed at 775.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 739.8 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : DLF's stock opened at 785.1 and closed at 775.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 791.6 and a low of 734 during the day. The market capitalization of DLF is 183,123.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 815.6 and the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares on the last day was 141,210 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹775.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 141,210. The closing price for the stock was 775.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.