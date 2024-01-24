DLF Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

DLF Share Price Today : DLF's stock opened at ₹785.1 and closed at ₹775.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹791.6 and a low of ₹734 during the day. The market capitalization of DLF is ₹183,123.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.6 and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares on the last day was 141,210 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST
DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹775.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 141,210. The closing price for the stock was ₹775.9.