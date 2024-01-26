DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at ₹778.85 and closed at ₹747.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹778.85, while the low was ₹749.7. The market capitalization of DLF is ₹187,764.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.6, while the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 254,134 shares.
The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is ₹758.55, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 11.1. This means that the stock has increased in price by 1.49% and has gained 11.1 points. Overall, this indicates positive momentum for DLF stock.
