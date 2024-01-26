Hello User
DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 747.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 758.55 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, DLF's stock opened at 778.85 and closed at 747.45. The stock's high for the day was 778.85, while the low was 749.7. The market capitalization of DLF is 187,764.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 815.6, while the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 254,134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹758.55, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹747.45

The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is 758.55, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 11.1. This means that the stock has increased in price by 1.49% and has gained 11.1 points. Overall, this indicates positive momentum for DLF stock.

26 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹747.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 254,134. The closing price for the shares was 747.45.

