DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF shares surge as company reports strong quarterly earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DLF stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 758.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 768.6 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF Stock Price Today

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of DLF was 761.95, and the close price was 758.55. The high for the day was 771.35, while the low was 755.05. The market capitalization of DLF is currently at 190,252.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 815.6, and the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for DLF was 79,864 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST DLF Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST DLF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.32%
3 Months23.34%
6 Months47.92%
YTD5.64%
1 Year115.58%
30 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹768.6, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹758.55

The current data of DLF stock shows that the price is 768.6, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 10.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.32% and a net gain of 10.05.

30 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹758.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 79,864. The closing price for the day was 758.55.

