DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF shares surge as company reports strong quarterly earnings

DLF Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of DLF was ₹761.95, and the close price was ₹758.55. The high for the day was ₹771.35, while the low was ₹755.05. The market capitalization of DLF is currently at ₹190,252.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.6, and the 52-week low is ₹336.55. The BSE volume for DLF was 79,864 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.32%
|3 Months
|23.34%
|6 Months
|47.92%
|YTD
|5.64%
|1 Year
|115.58%
The current data of DLF stock shows that the price is ₹768.6, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 10.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.32% and a net gain of 10.05.
On the last day of trading for DLF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 79,864. The closing price for the day was ₹758.55.
