Mon Oct 30 2023 11:21:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.1 -0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 625.2 -2.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.7 0.62%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.65 -1.65%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.75 -0.4%
DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

6 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 536 per share. The stock is currently trading at 541 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF

On the last day, the opening price of DLF was 540.85 and the closing price was 536. The stock had a high of 540.85 and a low of 531.65. The market capitalization of DLF was recorded at 132,206.4 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 576.55 and the 52-week low was 336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares was 32,285.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 11:31:06 AM IST

DLF October futures opened at 540.0 as against previous close of 538.5

DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 540.9. The bid price is 542.75 with a bid quantity of 1650, while the offer price is 543.05 with an offer quantity of 3300. The open interest for the stock is 32442300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Oct 2023, 11:22:52 AM IST

DLF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for DLF stock today was 531.15 and the high price was 543.1.

30 Oct 2023, 11:02:49 AM IST

DLF share price NSE Live :DLF trading at ₹541, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹536

The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is 541. There has been a 0.93 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock has gained 5 points.

30 Oct 2023, 10:53:25 AM IST

Top active options for DLF

Top active call options for DLF at 30 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 540.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.6 (+12.73%) & 14.05 (+15.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for DLF at 30 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 11.6 (-11.45%) & 16.05 (-9.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

30 Oct 2023, 10:36:00 AM IST

DLF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Larsen & Toubro2890.0-12.3-0.423114.01888.34406184.35
DLF540.454.450.83576.55336.55133778.22
Macrotech Developers757.1521.02.85829.0355.572957.29
Indus Towers171.42.851.69205.9135.246191.22
Godrej Properties1629.328.31.771768.81005.745298.03
30 Oct 2023, 10:23:59 AM IST

DLF share price update :DLF trading at ₹540.6, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹536

The current price of DLF stock is 540.6, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Oct 2023, 10:12:01 AM IST

DLF stock reached a low price of 531.15 and a high price of 540.85 today.

30 Oct 2023, 10:10:31 AM IST

DLF October futures opened at 540.0 as against previous close of 538.5

DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 533.15 with a bid price of 535.0 and an offer price of 535.3. The offer quantity is 1650 shares and the bid quantity is 6600 shares. The open interest for DLF is 31,960,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Oct 2023, 09:57:36 AM IST

30 Oct 2023, 09:40:06 AM IST

DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹536 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,285. The closing price for the stock was 536.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
