DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

DLF October futures opened at 540.0 as against previous close of 538.5 DLF is currently trading at a spot price of 540.9. The bid price is 542.75 with a bid quantity of 1650, while the offer price is 543.05 with an offer quantity of 3300. The open interest for the stock is 32442300.

DLF share price live: Today's Price range The low price for DLF stock today was ₹531.15 and the high price was ₹543.1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DLF share price NSE Live :DLF trading at ₹541, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹536 The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is ₹541. There has been a 0.93 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock has gained 5 points.

Top active call options for DLF at 30 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹540.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹18.6 (+12.73%) & ₹14.05 (+15.16%) respectively. Top active put options for DLF at 30 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹11.6 (-11.45%) & ₹16.05 (-9.58%) respectively.

DLF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Larsen & Toubro 2890.0 -12.3 -0.42 3114.0 1888.34 406184.35 DLF 540.45 4.45 0.83 576.55 336.55 133778.22 Macrotech Developers 757.15 21.0 2.85 829.0 355.5 72957.29 Indus Towers 171.4 2.85 1.69 205.9 135.2 46191.22 Godrej Properties 1629.3 28.3 1.77 1768.8 1005.7 45298.03

DLF share price update :DLF trading at ₹540.6, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹536 The current price of DLF stock is ₹540.6, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

