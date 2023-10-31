Hello User
DLF share price Today Live Updates : DLF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

DLF stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 536 per share. The stock is currently trading at 553.85 per share. Investors should monitor DLF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DLF

On the last day, DLF's open price was 540.85 and the close price was 536. The stock reached a high of 558.3 and a low of 531.15 during the day. DLF's market capitalization is 137095.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.55 and the 52-week low is 336.55. The BSE volume for DLF shares was 1042731.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST DLF share price Today :DLF trading at ₹553.85, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹536

The current data for DLF stock shows that the price is 553.85, which is a 3.33% increase from the previous value. This corresponds to a net change of 17.85.

31 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST DLF share price Live :DLF closed at ₹536 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DLF on the BSE, a total of 1,042,731 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 536.

