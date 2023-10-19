Dodla Dairy share price Today Live Updates : Dodla Dairy closed today at ₹677, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹685.75

On the last day of trading, the open price of Dodla Dairy was ₹693.35 and the close price was ₹685.75. The stock had a high of ₹693.35 and a low of ₹682.5. The market capitalization of Dodla Dairy is ₹4067.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹908.4 and the 52-week low is ₹417. The BSE volume for the stock was 290 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Avanti Feeds 428.6 4.5 1.06 490.0 321.15 5839.49 Tasty Bite Eatables 16769.95 75.5 0.45 19867.1 7955.4 4303.17 Dodla Dairy 677.0 -8.75 -1.28 908.4 417.0 4027.66 Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries 453.15 -0.1 -0.02 485.05 310.5 3667.76 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar 26.53 -0.15 -0.56 29.88 10.1 3388.84

Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Dodla Dairy stock is ₹693.35 and the low is ₹674.2.

Dodla Dairy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Dodla Dairy Ltd stock is ₹431.20, while the 52-week high price is ₹898.90.

Dodla Dairy share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 681.47 10 Days 685.63 20 Days 683.08 50 Days 714.95 100 Days 661.77 300 Days 574.23

Dodla Dairy share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 2 Buy 1 1 1 0 Hold 1 1 1 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

