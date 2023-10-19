Hello User
Dodla Dairy share price Today Live Updates : Dodla Dairy closed today at 677, down -1.28% from yesterday's 685.75

9 min read . 19 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Dodla Dairy stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 685.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 677 per share. Investors should monitor Dodla Dairy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dodla Dairy

On the last day of trading, the open price of Dodla Dairy was 693.35 and the close price was 685.75. The stock had a high of 693.35 and a low of 682.5. The market capitalization of Dodla Dairy is 4067.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 908.4 and the 52-week low is 417. The BSE volume for the stock was 290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price Today :Dodla Dairy closed today at ₹677, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹685.75

Dodla Dairy stock closed today at 677, which is a decrease of 1.28% from yesterday's closing price of 685.75. The net change in the stock price was -8.75.

19 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avanti Feeds428.64.51.06490.0321.155839.49
Tasty Bite Eatables16769.9575.50.4519867.17955.44303.17
Dodla Dairy677.0-8.75-1.28908.4417.04027.66
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries453.15-0.1-0.02485.05310.53667.76
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar26.53-0.15-0.5629.8810.13388.84
19 Oct 2023, 05:50 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Dodla Dairy stock is 693.35 and the low is 674.2.

19 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Dodla Dairy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Dodla Dairy Ltd stock is 431.20, while the 52-week high price is 898.90.

19 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price Today :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹676.85, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹685.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Dodla Dairy is 676.85, representing a percent change of -1.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.3%. The net change in the stock price is -8.9, implying a decrease of 8.9 rupees.

19 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avanti Feeds428.03.90.92490.0321.155831.31
Tasty Bite Eatables16751.056.550.3419867.17955.44298.31
Dodla Dairy677.6-8.15-1.19908.4417.04031.23
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries452.05-1.2-0.26485.05310.53658.86
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar26.4-0.28-1.0529.8810.13372.23
19 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price update :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹681.9, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹685.75

The current data of Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is 681.9 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -3.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% and the value has decreased by 3.85.

19 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Dodla Dairy stock is 680.9, while the high price is 693.35.

19 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price Today :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹682, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹685.75

The current data of Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is 682, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -3.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the value has decreased by 3.75.

19 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days681.47
10 Days685.63
20 Days683.08
50 Days714.95
100 Days661.77
300 Days574.23
19 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

Dodla Dairy stock's low price for the day was 682.5 and the high price was 693.35.

19 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price NSE Live :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹684.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹685.75

Dodla Dairy stock's current price is 684.5, representing a percent change of -0.18. The net change in the stock's price is -1.25.

19 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Dodla Dairy Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 12:45 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price Today :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹686.45, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹685.75

The current data of Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is 686.45 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.7 points or 0.1% compared to the previous trading session.

19 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avanti Feeds427.853.750.88490.0321.155829.27
Tasty Bite Eatables16800.0105.550.6319867.17955.44310.88
Dodla Dairy686.450.70.1908.4417.04083.88
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries451.75-1.5-0.33485.05310.53656.43
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar26.51-0.17-0.6429.8810.13386.28
19 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Dodla Dairy stock is 682.5 and the high price is 693.35.

19 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0002
Buy1110
Hold1110
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
19 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price Today :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹685.65, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹685.75

The current data for Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is 685.65 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by -0.1 points.

19 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avanti Feeds425.00.90.21490.0321.155790.44
Tasty Bite Eatables16757.062.550.3719867.17955.44299.85
Dodla Dairy684.5-1.25-0.18908.4417.04072.28
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries450.85-2.4-0.53485.05310.53649.15
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar26.48-0.2-0.7529.8810.13382.45
19 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dodla Dairy stock today was 682.5, while the high price reached 693.35.

19 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price NSE Live :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹688, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹685.75

The current data of Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is 688. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.25, meaning that the stock has increased by 2.25.

19 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avanti Feeds423.2-0.9-0.21490.0321.155765.92
Tasty Bite Eatables16801.0106.550.6419867.17955.44311.14
Dodla Dairy683.65-2.1-0.31908.4417.04067.22
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries451.15-2.1-0.46485.05310.53651.58
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar26.34-0.34-1.2729.8810.13364.57
19 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price Live :Dodla Dairy closed at ₹685.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dodla Dairy had a volume of 290 shares and closed at a price of 685.75.

