Dodla Dairy share price Today Live Updates : Dodla Dairy Stock Plummets as Investors Sell

On the last day of trading, Dodla Dairy opened at ₹693.35 and closed at ₹685.75. The stock reached a high of ₹693.35 and a low of ₹674.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4027.66 crore. The 52-week high for Dodla Dairy is ₹908.4, while the 52-week low is ₹417. Only 728 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is ₹677.2. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.6 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.26%
|3 Months
|-5.83%
|6 Months
|38.01%
|YTD
|34.16%
|1 Year
|37.25%
Dodla Dairy stock is currently trading at ₹678 with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Dodla Dairy had a BSE volume of 728 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹685.75.
