Dodla Dairy share price Today Live Updates : Dodla Dairy Stock Plummets as Investors Sell

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dodla Dairy stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 679.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 677.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dodla Dairy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dodla Dairy

On the last day of trading, Dodla Dairy opened at 693.35 and closed at 685.75. The stock reached a high of 693.35 and a low of 674.2. The market capitalization of the company is 4027.66 crore. The 52-week high for Dodla Dairy is 908.4, while the 52-week low is 417. Only 728 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Dodla Dairy Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price update :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹677.2, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹679.8

The current data for Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is 677.2. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of 2.6 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.26%
3 Months-5.83%
6 Months38.01%
YTD34.16%
1 Year37.25%
20 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price Today :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹678, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹679.8

Dodla Dairy stock is currently trading at 678 with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price Live :Dodla Dairy closed at ₹685.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dodla Dairy had a BSE volume of 728 shares. The closing price for the shares was 685.75.

