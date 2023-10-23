Hello User
Dodla Dairy share price Today Live Updates : Dodla Dairy Reports Strong Earnings, Stock Soars

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 01:43 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Dodla Dairy stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 3.72 %. The stock closed at 671.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 696.35 per share. Investors should monitor Dodla Dairy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dodla Dairy

On the last day, the Dodla Dairy stock opened at 678 and closed at 679.8. The highest price during the day was 683.5, while the lowest price was 666.5. The market capitalization of the company is 4025.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 908.4, and the 52-week low is 417. The BSE volume for the day was 7826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price NSE Live :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹696.35, up 3.72% from yesterday's ₹671.35

Dodla Dairy stock is currently trading at a price of 696.35, which represents a 3.72% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of 25 points.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days682.37
10 Days680.46
20 Days684.13
50 Days711.37
100 Days666.87
300 Days576.54
23 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Dodla Dairy stock is 683.9, while the high price is 728.85.

23 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price update :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹699.25, up 4.16% from yesterday's ₹671.35

The current data of Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is 699.25, which represents a 4.16% increase. The net change is 27.9, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Dodla Dairy Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avanti Feeds408.55-9.45-2.26490.0321.155566.32
Tasty Bite Eatables16223.35-434.95-2.6119867.17955.44162.91
Dodla Dairy699.027.654.12908.4417.04158.54
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries425.1-21.45-4.8485.05310.53440.73
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar24.8-1.5-5.729.8810.13167.85
23 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dodla Dairy stock today was 683.9, while the high price was 728.85.

23 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price Live :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹697.85, up 3.95% from yesterday's ₹671.35

Dodla Dairy stock is currently priced at 697.85, showing a percent change of 3.95 and a net change of 26.5.

Click here for Dodla Dairy News

23 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0001
Buy1110
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price NSE Live :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹690, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹671.35

The current data for Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price of the stock is 690. There has been a 2.78% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 18.65.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avanti Feeds408.0-10.0-2.39490.0321.155558.82
Tasty Bite Eatables16350.2-308.1-1.8519867.17955.44195.46
Dodla Dairy692.6521.33.17908.4417.04120.76
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries424.55-22.0-4.93485.05310.53436.28
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar24.86-1.44-5.4829.8810.13175.52
23 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Dodla Dairy stock is 683.9 and the high price is 728.85.

23 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price update :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹693.55, up 3.31% from yesterday's ₹671.35

The current data for Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is 693.55. There has been a percent change of 3.31, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 22.2, which means the stock has gained 22.2 points. This suggests that Dodla Dairy stock has experienced positive growth in its value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price NSE Live :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹686.55, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹671.35

Dodla Dairy stock is currently priced at 686.55, showing a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 15.2.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avanti Feeds408.3-9.7-2.32490.0321.155562.91
Tasty Bite Eatables16618.75-39.55-0.2419867.17955.44264.37
Dodla Dairy692.020.653.08908.4417.04116.9
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries427.0-19.55-4.38485.05310.53456.11
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar25.11-1.19-4.5229.8810.13207.45
23 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dodla Dairy stock today was 686.85 and the high price was 728.85.

23 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Dodla Dairy Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.9%
3 Months-10.77%
6 Months38.62%
YTD32.9%
1 Year30.17%
23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price NSE Live :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹708.8, up 5.58% from yesterday's ₹671.35

The current data for Dodla Dairy stock shows that the stock price is 708.8, with a percent change of 5.58 and a net change of 37.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.58% and the stock has gained 37.45 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price Today :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹719.25, up 7.13% from yesterday's ₹671.35

The current data of Dodla Dairy stock shows that the stock price is 719.25. There has been a percent change of 7.13, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 47.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 47.9 points.

23 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST Dodla Dairy share price Live :Dodla Dairy closed at ₹679.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dodla Dairy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7826. The closing price of the stock was 679.8.

