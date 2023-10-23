Dodla Dairy share price Today Live Updates : Dodla Dairy Reports Strong Earnings, Stock Soars

On the last day, the Dodla Dairy stock opened at ₹678 and closed at ₹679.8. The highest price during the day was ₹683.5, while the lowest price was ₹666.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4025.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹908.4, and the 52-week low is ₹417. The BSE volume for the day was 7826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.