Dodla Dairy share price Today Live Updates : Dodla Dairy stock plummets amidst market downturn
Dodla Dairy share price Today Live Updates : Dodla Dairy stock plummets amidst market downturn

5 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

Dodla Dairy stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 708.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 692.5 per share. Investors should monitor Dodla Dairy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dodla Dairy

On the last day of trading, Dodla Dairy's stock opened at 658.2 and closed at 668. The highest price reached during the day was 717.1, while the lowest price was 658.2. The market capitalization of Dodla Dairy is currently 4194.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 908.4, and the 52-week low is 417. A total of 7886 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:23:13 AM IST

Dodla Dairy share price Live :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹692.5, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹708.2

The current data for Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is 692.5 with a percent change of -2.22 and a net change of -15.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in price by 15.7.

26 Oct 2023, 11:21:21 AM IST

Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Dodla Dairy stock is 683.55, while the high price is 705.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:31:07 AM IST

Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avanti Feeds388.0-4.05-1.03487.85321.155286.33
Tasty Bite Eatables15645.3-232.4-1.4619867.17955.44014.58
Dodla Dairy693.1-15.1-2.13908.4417.04123.44
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries404.45-13.35-3.2485.05310.53273.59
Bannari Amman Sugars2666.8598.03.813176.452355.03344.15
26 Oct 2023, 10:28:57 AM IST

Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Dodla Dairy reached a low of 683.55 and a high of 705.75 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:21:51 AM IST

Dodla Dairy share price Live :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹689.7, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹708.2

Dodla Dairy stock currently has a price of 689.7, with a percent change of -2.61 and a net change of -18.5. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.61% and has seen a decrease of 18.5.

26 Oct 2023, 10:00:37 AM IST

Dodla Dairy share price update :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹685, down -3.28% from yesterday's ₹708.2

According to the current data, the stock price of Dodla Dairy is 685. There has been a percent change of -3.28, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.2, suggesting a decline of 23.2 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:58:40 AM IST

Dodla Dairy Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:37:10 AM IST

Dodla Dairy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.67%
3 Months0.83%
6 Months46.49%
YTD38.74%
1 Year36.51%
26 Oct 2023, 09:03:39 AM IST

Dodla Dairy share price Today :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹705.05, up 5.55% from yesterday's ₹668

The current data for Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is 705.05, with a percent change of 5.55 and a net change of 37.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.55% and the actual increase in price is 37.05.

26 Oct 2023, 08:19:51 AM IST

Dodla Dairy share price Live :Dodla Dairy closed at ₹668 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dodla Dairy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,886. The closing price for the shares was 668.

