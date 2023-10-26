Dodla Dairy share price Today Live Updates : Dodla Dairy stock plummets amidst market downturn

On the last day of trading, Dodla Dairy's stock opened at ₹658.2 and closed at ₹668. The highest price reached during the day was ₹717.1, while the lowest price was ₹658.2. The market capitalization of Dodla Dairy is currently ₹4194.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹908.4, and the 52-week low is ₹417. A total of 7886 shares were traded on the BSE.
Dodla Dairy share price Live :Dodla Dairy trading at ₹692.5, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹708.2
The current data for Dodla Dairy stock shows that the price is ₹692.5 with a percent change of -2.22 and a net change of -15.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in price by ₹15.7.
Dodla Dairy share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Dodla Dairy stock is ₹683.55, while the high price is ₹705.75.
Dodla Dairy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Avanti Feeds
|388.0
|-4.05
|-1.03
|487.85
|321.15
|5286.33
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|15645.3
|-232.4
|-1.46
|19867.1
|7955.4
|4014.58
|Dodla Dairy
|693.1
|-15.1
|-2.13
|908.4
|417.0
|4123.44
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries
|404.45
|-13.35
|-3.2
|485.05
|310.5
|3273.59
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|2666.85
|98.0
|3.81
|3176.45
|2355.0
|3344.15
Dodla Dairy share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.67%
|3 Months
|0.83%
|6 Months
|46.49%
|YTD
|38.74%
|1 Year
|36.51%
